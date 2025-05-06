Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $900,000 Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Wayfair stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,852.09. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $611,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,491.58. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,915 shares of company stock worth $3,389,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

