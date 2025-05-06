Funko (FNKO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of ($0.43) per share and revenue of $191.96 million for the quarter.

Funko Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Funko alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,784. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,123 shares of company stock worth $244,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Funko

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.