AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCL. KeyCorp raised their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

