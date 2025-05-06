Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,965,000 shares of company stock worth $224,785,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

