Crestline Management LP Increases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,546,000 after buying an additional 56,937 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $364.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -186.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average of $336.91. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.41 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

