Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $43.51 Million Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,882,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,625 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $43,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 281,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHY opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.