Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 42.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 88,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

