Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 42.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 88,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
