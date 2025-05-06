Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.91 million, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ichor has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ichor by 377.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ichor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.