67,398 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

USFD stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

