Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

