Agriculture Stocks Worth Watching – May 5th

Berry Global Group, Apollo Global Management, and Deere & Company are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of farm-related goods and services—such as seed and fertilizer manufacturers, farm‐equipment producers, and food processors. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to trends in crop yields, commodity prices, and global food demand. Because their performance often correlates with weather conditions and agricultural policy, they can add diversification and inflation-hedging potential to a broader investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

BERY stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.69. 18,809,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $135.65. 1,868,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.37. The company had a trading volume of 411,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.90. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Read More