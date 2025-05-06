Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 22nd

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

FELE stock opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

