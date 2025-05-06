Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.680-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 375.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.7 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta Stock Down 1.6 %

Novanta stock opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.79. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.12.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

