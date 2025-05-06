Best Metaverse Stocks To Research – May 5th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or invest in the hardware, software and services powering immersive digital worlds—such as virtual reality, augmented reality and blockchain-based platforms. These firms may offer VR/AR devices, 3D content creation tools, digital asset marketplaces or network infrastructure for online social and gaming environments. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of virtual economies and next-generation digital experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.01. 73,228,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,533,884. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.16. The company had a trading volume of 963,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,582. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.28. The company had a trading volume of 165,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Featured Articles