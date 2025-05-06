Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSCC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

LSCC stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

