iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

