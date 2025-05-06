Castle Hook Partners LP Takes $24.74 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,739,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.31.

RH Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:RH opened at $186.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.