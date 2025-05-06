Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires 5,244 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

