NCR Voyix (VYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect NCR Voyix to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $608.67 million for the quarter.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

NYSE:VYX opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.