CastleKnight Management LP Has $6.84 Million Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

CastleKnight Management LP lowered its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Core Scientific worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CORZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,635.25. This trade represents a 40.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jordan Levy bought 62,500 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

