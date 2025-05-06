Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $383.97 million for the quarter. Krispy Kreme has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $0.04-0.08 EPS.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Krispy Kreme had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.9 %

DNUT opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $728.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.49. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Krispy Kreme

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab sold 694,445 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,002.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,190,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,505,076.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

