PCM Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.
PCM Fund Price Performance
Shares of PCM stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $9.15.
About PCM Fund
