PCM Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCM stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

