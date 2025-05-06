Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 249,832 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 249,832 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Five Below worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,047,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,792,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,012,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 732,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 658,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,483 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Five Below Stock Down 1.8 %

FIVE stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

