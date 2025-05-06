Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 38,579 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,177,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,638,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,643,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,630,000 after purchasing an additional 473,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.