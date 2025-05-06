Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after buying an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

