Formula One Group (FWONA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Formula One Group Price Performance
Formula One Group stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
