Formula One Group (FWONA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Price Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Formula One Group

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.