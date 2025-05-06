Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $33,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.