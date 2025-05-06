Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LINE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Lineage in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. Lineage has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of -13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 24,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth $12,542,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth $173,115,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lineage by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Lineage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 602,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after buying an additional 57,302 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 7,466.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

