Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.6 %

FWONK opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.33. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $102.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Formula One Group

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.