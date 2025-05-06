Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Formula One Group Trading Up 0.6 %
FWONK opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.33. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $102.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
