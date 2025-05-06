Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.200-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion.

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.80. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 180.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

