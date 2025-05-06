Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $603.58 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.99 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $892.60.

Get Our Latest Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.