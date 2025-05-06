Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,608 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $53,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

