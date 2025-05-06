Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,486 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.4% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $130,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $306.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.