Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 12 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,464.67.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,246.54 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,374.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,062.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,973.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

