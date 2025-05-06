Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 77,715 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,715 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $41,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

