Cercano Management LLC Has $15.20 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cercano Management LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in KLA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $693.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $678.50 and a 200-day moving average of $683.60. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.74.

Read Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.