Crabel Capital Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 383,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citigroup by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,527 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 89,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,007 shares of company stock worth $8,824,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.04.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

