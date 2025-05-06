Werner Enterprises (WERN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

4/30/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

4/3/2025 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2025 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2025 – Werner Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 97,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Werner Enterprises Inc alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.