BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,343. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

