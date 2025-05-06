Bokf Na Has $27.07 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $152.46. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

