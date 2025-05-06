J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $115.54 and last traded at $124.18, with a volume of 27237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.84.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.49.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

