BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.400-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $7.27 on Tuesday, hitting $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,968. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

