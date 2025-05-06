Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoals Technologies Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,682. The company has a market capitalization of $675.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

