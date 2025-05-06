Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.44) per share and revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 56.80% and a negative return on equity of 251.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. On average, analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 4,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $13.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
