Delcath Systems (DCTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 7,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $385.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.