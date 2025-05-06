Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Hoth Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

HOTH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,632. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.53. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

