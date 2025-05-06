CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.01, but opened at $25.41. CarGurus shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 72,082 shares.

Specifically, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 493,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,957,776.78. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,959,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,145,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,091,000 after buying an additional 802,602 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 957,035 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

