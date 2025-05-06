XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.22, but opened at $35.92. XPEL shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 110,413 shares.

The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $971.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.83.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

