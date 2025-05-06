Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.98. Ero Copper shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 133,716 shares.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ero Copper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 715,999 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,527,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 176,637 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 441,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

