Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Zacks reports. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Uniti Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.320-1.390 EPS.

Uniti Group Trading Down 8.2 %

UNIT traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 305,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,408. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

